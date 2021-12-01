Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce $89.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $333.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $377.07 million, with estimates ranging from $364.22 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

