Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,227,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

