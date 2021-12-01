Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0771 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 43.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $15,765.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013334 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

