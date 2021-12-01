VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $741.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.75 or 0.97340400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00670897 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,349,091 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

