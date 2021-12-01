Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading Down 9%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s stock price fell 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 1,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.