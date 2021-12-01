BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.17 and last traded at C$15.17. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.73.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.