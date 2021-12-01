Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 6.4% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.52). 115,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 72,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

The company has a market cap of £69.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.34.

In other news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £119.80 ($156.52) per share, with a total value of £251,580 ($328,690.88).

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

