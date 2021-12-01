Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 4.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 105,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 123,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.12 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Mark Peter Brennan purchased 100,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,288,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$868,119.91.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

