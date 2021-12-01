Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $893.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $893.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. First Solar posted sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.