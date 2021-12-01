Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

GLAD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 244,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $398.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

