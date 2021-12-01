Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

HSDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

