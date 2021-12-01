Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $867.51 Million

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post sales of $867.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.00 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,983. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teradyne by 309.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 124.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

