Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,279. The firm has a market cap of $227.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.