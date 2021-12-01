Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,279. The firm has a market cap of $227.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.