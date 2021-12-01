$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

