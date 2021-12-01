Crust Network (CRU) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.42 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $52.56 million and $3.42 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $17.16 or 0.00030071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

