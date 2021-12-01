GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.13 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $46.13 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,780,156 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

