$905.09 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Dec 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $905.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.00 million. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.71.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,379 shares of company stock worth $3,586,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International stock traded down $13.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.02. 565,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.63 and its 200 day moving average is $324.14. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

