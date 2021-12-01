Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $52,515.97 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $52,515.97 and $732.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

