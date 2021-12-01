ATC Coin Price Down 49.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $234,066.45 and $415.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00369807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

