PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) VP Sells $13,096.24 in Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) VP Mark Atwater sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $13,096.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Atwater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Mark Atwater sold 1,830 shares of PARTS iD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $4,520.10.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Mark Atwater sold 1,219 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $3,096.26.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark Atwater sold 2,296 shares of PARTS iD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $6,107.36.

Shares of PARTS iD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. PARTS iD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ID. DA Davidson downgraded shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ID. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

