Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. 1,337,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

