Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells 15,675 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $411,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 242,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $76.63.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.