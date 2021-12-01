Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 195,443 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLTR stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,416,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,128,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

