pEOS Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $7.21 million and $7.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

