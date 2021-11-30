$472.93 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $472.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $481.43 million. WEX posted sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 738,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.