$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.22 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $8.56 on Tuesday, reaching $174.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,107. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

