Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.12 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $6.87 on Tuesday, reaching $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average is $263.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

