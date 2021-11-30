Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.13 Million

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce $251.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.20 million and the highest is $254.03 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

Shares of ABMD traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.78. 615,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,032. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.08.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.