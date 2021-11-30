suterusu (SUTER) Price Down 14.7% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $25.82 million and approximately $569,543.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.00245246 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

