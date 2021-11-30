Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $1.35 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $5.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.75 or 0.97340400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00670897 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.