First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.