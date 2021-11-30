$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to post $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.33. 1,525,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,662. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

