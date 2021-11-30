Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Hold

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMTX. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

FMTX traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 1,164,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,970. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $686.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 302,780 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

