$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $6.78 on Tuesday, reaching $225.20. 400,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,335. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.