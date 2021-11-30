Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading 68.5% Higher Over Last Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

