Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $540.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $316,079.89 and $540.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00218177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00655916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,421,644 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.