QuickSwap Price Reaches $335.07 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $335.07 or 0.00584619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $109.60 million and $21.35 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUICKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.