Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.97. 3,872,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.50.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $103,155,421 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

