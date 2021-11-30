H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $70.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,462. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FUL traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. 386,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $80.13.
H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.84%.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
