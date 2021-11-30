Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,994,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,794. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

