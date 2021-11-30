Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 405.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

