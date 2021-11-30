Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $8.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,022,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,861. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.