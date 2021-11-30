Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.10 ($10.34).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.