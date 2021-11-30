StormX (STMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.04 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. StormX has a market capitalization of $305.92 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

