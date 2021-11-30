Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $170.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.63. 21,599,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.