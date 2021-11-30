$41.38 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report sales of $41.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.08 million and the highest is $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

TCPC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,841. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

