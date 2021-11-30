CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,681 shares of company stock worth $21,214,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

