Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.91 Million

Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $318.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.00 million and the lowest is $313.83 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 606,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

