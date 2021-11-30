Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0267 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Axe has a market capitalization of $140,321.29 and $55,023.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00493487 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

