Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

MNRL stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 373,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

